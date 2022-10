Bobby Pickett Expressively Performs ‘The Monster Mash’ on ‘American Bandstand’ in October 1964

Singer Bobby Pickett appeared on an October 1964 episode of American Bandstand and performed his hit song “The Monster Mash” onstage in front of a costumed audience. Pickett’s incredible impressions of Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi for the song kept his facial expressions amusingly changing throughout.

From American Bandstand. October 13, 1964. Bobby “Boris” Pickett.