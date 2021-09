Traditional Mongolian Throat Singer Performs an Adorable Duet With His Young Daughter

Traditional Mongolian Throat Singer Batzorig Vaanchig sat on the sofa and performed an adorable duet with his young daughter Maral who was sitting beside him. Vaanchig accompanied them on a three-stringed shudraga lute, while Maral kept the beat with a shaker instrument.

The pair do a lot of performing together.

via b3ta