Mom Turns Family Garage Into Nightclub to Celebrate Son’s 21st Birthday During Coronavirus Quarantine

When Jack Torchia came home from college, he was prepared to celebrate his 21st birthday in style. Unfortunately, those plans fell through with the increased need to quarantine due to Coronavirus. Seeing her son’s disappointment, Carolyn Torchia decided that she would turn their New Jersey garage into “Club Quarantine”, a lively night club with music, lights and a bouncer at the door.

Jack’s father Anthony played the bouncer with incredible authenticity, even shining a flashlight on Jack’s driver’s license to see if Jack was legally allowed to drink. Carolyn played the role of a friendly bartender who set up green tea shots for herself, the birthday boy, the bouncer and the waitress played by Jack’s sister Emily, who was also home from school and documented the occasion on TikTok.