A Size Comparison of Modern Vehicles

Global Data created a 3D animation that compares the scale size of modern vehicles that either operated in the recent past or are used in the present day. The smallest of the bunch is the skateboard at .80 meters (2.6 feet), and the largest is the BHP iron ore train, which stretches out at an amazing 2800 meters (9,186 feet).

Vehicle size comparison 3d animation comparison