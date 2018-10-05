Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Mobilimb, An Attachable Articulating Robotic Finger That Greatly Enhances Mobile Device Capabilities

by at on

Mobilimb Movement

A consortium of French researchers, Marc Teyssier (Sorbonne HCI Group, Gilles Bailly (ISIR -Sorbonne Université), Catherine Pelachaud (ISIR -Sorbonne Université) and Eric Lecolinet (Telecom ParisTech – Université Paris Saclay), have created the Mobilimb. The Mobilimb is an attachable, intuitive, articulating robotic digit that enhances the function, movement and haptic capabilities of mobile devices.

MobiLimb is a new shape-changing component with a compact form factor that can be deployed on mobile devices. It is a small 5 DoF serial robotic manipulator that can be easily added to (or removed from) existing mobile devices (smartphone, tablet). In the spirit of human augmentation, which aims at overcoming human body limitations by using robotic devices, our approach aims at overcoming mobile device limitations (static, passive, motionless) by using a robotic limb.

The team will be presenting their impressive findings at the 31st ACM User Interface Software and Technology (UIST) Symposium in October 2018.

Ergonomy Mobilimb

flat

Mobilimb

< Mobilimb Plug

scroll

Reactive Expression Mobilimb

grasp

Light Extension

photos via Marc Teyssier



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP