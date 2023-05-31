Misty Lee Talks About Creating Unique Creature Voices

60 Second Docs spoke with talented voice actress and magician Misty Lee about her career making creature sounds for cartoons, video games, film, and television. In fact, Lee is the creator of the distinctive clicker sound in The Last of Us. While her job is not for everyone, Lee stated that she really enjoys it.

What I really love the most about voice acting it is so free and liberating and fun to just get there and figure it out on the fly I don’t know to some people that would be terrifying to me it’s a darn good time.

Here’s Lee in The Last of Us video game

Here’s Lee voice demon.

Lee has also voiced for other video games.

Lee is also an actor and magician who combined a bit of both in a powerful PSA.