Rivers Cuomo Is an Eerie Mister Rogers in the Music Video for the New Weezer Song ‘High as a Kite’

In the music video for the newly released Weezer song “High as a Kite”, frontman Rivers Cuomo dressed up as a Mister Rogers lookalike and joined the rest of the band who were dressed up as the ancillary characters from the Neighborhood. They performed in front of a live audience of parents and children who were entertained and amused by the show until the song took an eerie “Willy Wonka Tunnel” turn. At that point, the children began to cry and the audience began to leave in droves.

Welcome to Mister Rivers’ Neighborhood. It’s time to get High As A Kite.

Here’s the above-referenced scene from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.





