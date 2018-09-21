Laughing Squid

Anniversary of ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ Honored With a Colorful Stop-Motion Animated Google Doodle

Mister Rogers 51st Anniversary

Google partnered with Fred Rogers Productions, the Fred Rogers Center and BixPix Entertainment to create a wonderfully nostalgic, colorful stop-motion animation to celebrate the 51st anniversary of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood national television debut on PBS. The animation perfectly captures the immeasurable kindness, compassion and warmth exuded by everyone’s favorite sweater-clad neighbor whom many of us miss so deeply.

On this date, September 21, 1967, 51 years ago, Fred Rogers walked into the television studio at WQED in Pittsburgh to tape the very first episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, which would premiere nationally on PBS in February 1968. He became known as Mister Rogers, nationally beloved, sweater wearing, “television neighbor,” whose groundbreaking children’s series inspired and educated generations of young viewers with warmth, sensitivity, and honesty.

Won't You Be My Neighbor

Here’s the amazing behind-the-scenes footage showing how this wonderful tribute was created.



