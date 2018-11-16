Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Margaret Hamilton Dons Her Wicked Witch of the West Costume to Show Mr. Rogers That She Was Just Acting

by at on

During a 1975 episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, former kindergarten teacher and actress Margaret Hamilton, who convincingly portrayed the “Wicked Witch of the West” in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz quite affably visited with Mister Rogers on set.

Hamilton talked about what fun she had as a child dressing up as a witch, so when this role came along, she knew it was right for her. Hamilton also donned the same witch costume she wore the film in order to show the young audience that she was still the same kind person underneath.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP