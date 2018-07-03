Mister Rogers Explains to an Oprah Winfrey Show Audience Member Why He Doesn’t Lose His Temper

In a nostalgic clip from 1985, the beloved Mister Rogers appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show and was graciously answering questions from the audience. One woman asked him whether he ever lost his temper or fought with his wife, because it was so hard to picture him doing so. Mister Rogers answered in the only way he could – with kindness, dignity and patience.

I have a very modulated way of dealing with my feelings I’ve always been that way. I was raised as an only child for 11 years until my sister was adopted and no, I don’t scream but I think that if I

did …somebody said to me why don’t you throw something on your program and you know that would be more for them than for me.