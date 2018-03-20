Laughing Squid

A Heartwarming Trailer For the Upcoming Mister Rogers Documentary ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’

A trailer for the upcoming Morgan Neville documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? features a heartwarming compilation of the incomparable Fred Rogers and the many acts of kindness he performed throughout his entire life, both on and off his groundbreaking children’s television show. Mister Rogers introduced so many generations to new ideas and offered counsel on how to handle things that are scary, upsetting and what to do when you feel helpless. The world is deeply missing Mister Rogers especially today, on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? will appear in select theaters on June 8, 2018.

