Mr. Rogers Reminds Us To Always Look For the Helpers in Life to Give Us the Hope We Need

The late, great neighbor Fred Rogers, creator of the PBS show Mister Rogers Neighborhood, had told his viewers that the best way to deal with hard times is to always look for the helpers in life, because when things get really bad or tragedy strikes, there will always be someone who will reach out and help. Recent events around Hurricane Harvey have proved these words true. Whether it’s a furniture store owner who turns his showrooms into shelters, the people going through neighborhoods by boat, kayak, dinghies, flotilla and jet ski or monster truck to look for survivors, journalists who put human safety before the story, workers delivering free pizzas to hungry neighbors or those rescuing animals left behind, the words of Mister Rogers have never rung more true, “when you look for the helpers, you know there’s hope.”

Mister Rogers shared this story in 1986 in a syndicated news column and on his remarkable show. (2:11). It now lives on his website for generations to come.