The Minnesota Department of Transportation Announces the Winners of Their 2022 ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest

For the second year in a row, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MDOT) put a call to citizens in their state to submit ideas for naming eight snowplows from their 2022 fleet. They received over 22,000 name suggestions and 60,000 votes. After the second round of finalist voting, MDOT announced the eight winners from the list of top submitted names.

After 22,000 name ideas and 60,000 votes, it’s finally official: Plowy McPlowFace has eight new friends! One new name will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts later this month. The newly named trucks will join last years’ favorites in the fleet.

The names are very clever indeed and included a beautiful tribute to the great Betty White, whom the world tragically lost on December 31, 2021.

Betty Whiteout – District 8 Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7 The Big Leplowski – District 4 Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District Scoop Dogg – District 3 Blizzard of Oz – District 2 No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1 Edward Blizzardhands – District 6

Here’s the original call to action.