The Minnesota Department of Transportation Selects the Winners of Their 2021 Name a Snowplow Contest

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MDOT) put a call to citizens in their state to submit ideas for naming eight snowplows from their 2021 fleet. MDOT received over 122,000 suggestions and has since announced the eight winners from the list of top submitted names.

After more than 122,000 votes cast, we’re excited to announce the winners of our Name a Snowplow contest! These eight names will soon be on snowplows across the state.

Like the plows in Scotland, the names are both amusing and punny. The list is as follows: “Duck, Duck Orange Truck” ( District 1), “Plow Bunyan” (District 2), “Darth Blader” ( District 3), “Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya” (District 4), Snowbi Wan Kenobi (District 6), “F. Salt Fitzgerald” (District 7), The Truck Formerly Known As Plow (District 8), and of course, Plowy McPlowFace (Metro District).

via Nerdist