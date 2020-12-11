fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

The Amusing Names of the Scottish Snowplow Fleet

by on

Scotland Trunk Road Gritter Tracker

Traffic Scotland, the national service behind winter road service, has given absolutely wonderful punny names to the individual gritters (snowplows) of their beloved fleet. Among these amusing monikers is “License to Chill”, “For Your Ice Only”, “Spready Mercury”, “Gritallica”, “Gritty Gritty Bang Bang”, “Sir Grits A Lot”, “Ready Spready Go”, and “Snowbegone Kenobi”, just to name a few.

As it turns out, the state of Washington also gives their snowplows cleverly appropriate names.

A number of people are now asking their cities to name a snowplow “Plowy McPlowface”.

via Jackie Sojico


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved