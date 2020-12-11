The Amusing Names of the Scottish Snowplow Fleet

Traffic Scotland, the national service behind winter road service, has given absolutely wonderful punny names to the individual gritters (snowplows) of their beloved fleet. Among these amusing monikers is “License to Chill”, “For Your Ice Only”, “Spready Mercury”, “Gritallica”, “Gritty Gritty Bang Bang”, “Sir Grits A Lot”, “Ready Spready Go”, and “Snowbegone Kenobi”, just to name a few.

List of names. Not sure how up-to-date this is though. pic.twitter.com/RYBMyDZ8wO — King ? (@King_Gamer_1st) December 11, 2020

As it turns out, the state of Washington also gives their snowplows cleverly appropriate names.

WA State does too! We just named the newest edition (with associated license plate frame): The Big Leplowski and the Plow Abides. pic.twitter.com/zCv3Qfh68B — Jennifer Ogren (@pelirroja_jenn) December 11, 2020

A number of people are now asking their cities to name a snowplow “Plowy McPlowface”.

Just imagine how many names we'd have to come up with in WI alone! Plowy McPlowface would have to be one https://t.co/bAdjrfljUw — MattJ (@SkepticalMJ) December 11, 2020

Hey, @MDOT_MetroDet: Let’s make it happen. Looking forward to seeing Plowy McPlowface on 94! ?? https://t.co/v36CWmqVfk — Zack Szymanski (@ZackSzymanski) December 11, 2020

via Jackie Sojico