‘Miniwood’, A Marvelous Compilation of Classic Movie Scenes Recreated With Action Figures

Yeti Pictures created “Miniwood”, a marvelous compilation of classic movie scenes from the past 40 years that were recreated with action toys and figures. The compilation features scenes from The Exorcist III (1990), King Kong (2005), Jurassic Park (1993), The Addams Family (1991), Kill Bill (2003), and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991).

When we were kids we used to play with action/toy figures and as we grew up Hollywood’s movies blew out our imagination. Today we present you our animation homage to these great memories through Yeti Pictures miniworlds style, with a big dose of humor and plot twist!! Enter our MINIWOOD world!!