tinyTesla, A Wonderful DIY Miniature Tesla Coil Kit That Safely Shoots Sparks In Time to Music

tinyTesla is a wonderful do-it-yourself kit that contains all the supplies available to build a miniature Tesla Coil that plays music via USB connection and shoots sparks up to 4″ long in time to the tempo of the song playing. The tinyTesla is available for purchase in the Laughing Squid store for $197.00, 14% off the regular price of $229.99

tinyTesla is an SSTC mini musical Tesla coil with USB connectivity, perfect for newcomers to the hobby and seasoned experts alike. Ideal for budding coilers or students looking for an eye-catching science fair project, this kit comes with all the electronic and hardware components you need to build your very own singing Tesla coil. Just plug into a laptop and start listening!