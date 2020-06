Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While furniture maker Geoff Collard of Model Makers was stuck at home, he decided to finish up a project he had started years before, an incredible miniature recreation of the entire bridge of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D as it appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Star Trek The Next Generation D Bridge set, walk around with a twist.

via Nerdist