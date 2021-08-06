Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Highly Detailed Millennium Falcon Sand Sculpture

by on

Leonardo Ugolini, a prolific artist who makes sandcastles and sculptures from around the world, sculpted an absolutely gorgeous, highly detailed Millenium Falcon out of sand. As he was working, Ugolini shared each step involved in creating such an intricate piece from the outside in.

Millennium Falcon STAR WARS out of sand + explanation of special effects

@sandsculptor

Millennium Falcon STAR WARS ##starwars##millenniumfalcon##ifcreativeagency##leonardougolini##sand##sandsculpture##sandart##art##sandsculptor##sandcastle

? suono originale – Leonardo Ugolini

via Boing Boing



Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting




Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved