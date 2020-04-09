Mike Grab Demonstrates How He Balances Intricate Rock Structures Using Only the Laws of Gravity

Colorado artist Mike Grab (previously) demonstrated to the Wired series Obsessed how he builds his incredibly intricate, seemingly impossible balanced rock structures using only the laws of gravity to keep them in place. Grab refers to this process as “Gravity Glue”.

Michael Grab’s mind-bending rock formations aren’t held together by glue or steel rods. Shockingly, his rock piles are stacked using only the laws of gravity. Michael’s rock formations have taken the internet by storm, and brought an even greater attention to rock balancing.