A Mid-Century Modern House Aquarium For Pet Fish That Includes a Tiny BMW in the Garage

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev of The Q constructed a mid-century modern house aquarium for his pet fish, including working lights and a tunnel to the garage. Inside the garage is a bright red BMW sedan that looks ready to go. As with his previous videos, Gordieiev showcased each building process step.

Want to create unique aquarium? Here is an awesome idea! Your fish deserves more: at least mansion with garage and BMW