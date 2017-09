Dad:’Do you want to try and get your scooter in the garage?’ Alex: ‘No.’

In May 2017, a father and son rather excitedly and profanely reacted as a powerful microburst took out five trees one by one in the yard of their Greenville,Tennessee home. As this was happening, the son, named Alex, went out to retrieve his scooter, despite his previous declination.

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!