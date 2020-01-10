Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Microbodyssey, A Wonderfully Surreal Puppet Show About the Invisible Organisms in Our World

by on

“Microbodyssey”, by the British performance group Tatwood Puppets, is a wonderfully surreal show that shines a light on the world of invisible organisms that exist everywhere. Told through puppets created by Judith Hope (including a tardigrade named Tardy), the show combines a bit of science fiction, a great deal scientific fact and a whole lot of fun for kids of all ages.

They’re all around us but we cannot see them. Come and discover the extraordinary world of microbes – the invisible organisms that shape our planet. Join your larger-than-life tour guide Brenda and friendly and forgetful lab assistant Charles as they unearth miniature monsters and curious creatures in hidden worlds much closer than you might think.

via Colossal


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved