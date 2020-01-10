Microbodyssey, A Wonderfully Surreal Puppet Show About the Invisible Organisms in Our World

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

“Microbodyssey”, by the British performance group Tatwood Puppets, is a wonderfully surreal show that shines a light on the world of invisible organisms that exist everywhere. Told through puppets created by Judith Hope (including a tardigrade named Tardy), the show combines a bit of science fiction, a great deal scientific fact and a whole lot of fun for kids of all ages.

They’re all around us but we cannot see them. Come and discover the extraordinary world of microbes – the invisible organisms that shape our planet. Join your larger-than-life tour guide Brenda and friendly and forgetful lab assistant Charles as they unearth miniature monsters and curious creatures in hidden worlds much closer than you might think.

via Colossal