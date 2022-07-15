Percussionists and Dancers From Around the World Join Mickey Hart in a Song About Global Unity

Global percussion ensemble Planet Drum, formed in 1991 by legendary drummers Mickey Hart and Zakir Hussain, created the memorable song “King Clave”, which features drummers Sikiru Adepoju and Giovanni Hidalgo and other talented percussionists and dancers from around the world. The song was created for the UN General Assembly through Playing for Change and seeks to inspire a message of global unity.

Through the rhythms of this song, hearts are connected, and differences disappear, illuminating how deeply humanity is interconnected and revealing the truth of the adage: WE ARE ONE.