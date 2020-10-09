An Incredible Halloween Light Show With a Spooky Pumpkin Singing the Metallica Song ‘Enter Sandman’

Despite the effect that the pandemic is having on Halloween 2020, Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows has decorated his home on 15 Phillips Court in Tracy, California with tens of thousands of interactive lights that respond to music, as he has done in previous years. This year features a spooky pumpkin singing the Metallica song “Enter Sandman”. As with all his light shows, the money he raises goes to McHenry House, a local shelter for families.

I made this show as a free event for the community and as a fundraiser for the McHenry House, a local family shelter here in Tracy, California. It’s only 2 hours a night on weekends to minimize traffic in the neighborhood.

In-person viewing of the show is available and needs to be scheduled through the Magical Shows Facebook page.