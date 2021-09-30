A Clever Table With a Mechanical Roll-Top That Reveals a Second Hidden Tabletop for Puzzles and Games

Simone Giertz, the prolific engineer who used to refer to herself as the “Queen of Shitty Robots”, decided that she was tired of sharing her dining room table with the jigsaw puzzles that she enjoys and went about solving the problem by making a new table.

This cleverly designed model features two layers of tables. The top layer is made from flexible wood panels that can easily be rolled away using a lever to reveal a hidden solid surface beneath for her puzzles and games. The bottom surface also operates on a lever that brings it up to table height.

I love working on jigsaw puzzles, but I don’t love the amount of table space they take up.