Swedish artist and craftsman Love Hulten (previously) has transformed the otherwise wieldy shape of a standard full sized synthesizer into a convenient portable form with his design for the MDLR-37. Hulten’s version is divided into sections and folds up into the shape of a toolbox when it is no longer needed.

Synthesizer divided into four semi-modular sections. The hand-crafted system folds into a carrier when not in use for portability

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips