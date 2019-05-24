McHive, A Tiny Replica of a McDonald’s That Also Serves As a Fully Functioning Beehive

Several McDonald’s in Sweden have been putting beehives on their rooftops in order to safely house and replenish the worldwide dwindling bee population. In that spirit, BBD Nord announced that that they have built the “McHive”, a tiny replica of McDonald’s that’s also a completely functioning beehive.

