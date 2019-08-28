The Preparation of an Egg McMuffin Gracefully Reimagined in a Colorful Animated Ballet of Ingredients

French motion designer Matthieu Braccini has reimagined the preparation of an Egg McMuffin as graceful animated ballet of ingredients. Each colorful part of the famous sandwich delicately floats, rolls or slides into its required place with deliberate, yet ethereal, movements. This short “director’s cut” film started out as a series of shorter animated GIFs to promote McDonald’s unique breakfast creation.

