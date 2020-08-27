McDonald’s Cleverly Builds Menu Items Using Furniture in Trucks to Celebrate ‘Moving Day’ in Quebec

In celebration of July 1, aka “Moving Day” in Quebec, the ad team at Cossette created a wonderful ad for McDonald’s Canada that not only put the onerous task of moving into a humorous light but also reminded people that it was still simple enough to eat during the busy day. They carefully packed moving trucks with menu items such as Big Mac hamburgers and fries that were all made out of furniture and household items.

via DesignTAXI