Maymo the Beagle Takes Sister Penny on a Shopping Cart Adventure Around Town on Their Way to Vote

Maymo the Lemon Beagle and his little sister Penny wanted to vote early, so Maymo packed her up in a shopping cart and pushed around and about the town. The pair stopped in at several locations along the way, making their presence clearly known. When they finally reached their destination, Penny and Maymo performed their civic duty and voted.

Afterward, both Maymo and Penny proudly displayed their respective “I Voted” stickers.