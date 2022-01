Master Yoda Creator Stuart Freeborn Talks About Bringing His Beloved Character to Life in 1979

70sSciFiBoy shared archival Star Wars footage of Master Yoda creator Stuart Freeborn talking about bringing his beloved character to life in a 1979 interview. Freeborn stated that he found Yoda incredibly fascinating but he was concerned about the turnaround time for turning the puppet into an actual Jedi.

Halfway through building the Yoda animatronic puppet in July 1979, creature creator Stuart Freeborn discusses the concept of the Jedi master and the production process.