An Ingenious Mashup of 50 Hit Songs From 1980

Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet, who ingeniously mixed 50 different samples from 50 top hits of 1979 into a seamless matchup, have done the same with 1980. The new decade brought in a host of new artists, particularly those who are now-iconic stars of the the New Wave of music.

Featuring: A Taste Of Honey, AC/DC, The B-52s, Billy Idol, Billy Joel, Billy Squier, Blondie, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Bruce Springsteen, The Clash, The Cure, Dead Kennedys, Devo, Diana Ross, Dolly Parton, Elvis Costello, The English Beat, Frankie Smith, Generation X, George Benson, Hall & Oates, J. Geils Band, The Jam, John Lennon, Journey, Joy Division, Kool & The Gang, Kurtis Blow, Lakeside, Martha & The Muffins, Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark, Ozzy Osbourne, Pat Benatar, Pete Townshend, The Police, Queen, The Ramones, The Romantics, Rush, The S.O.S. Band, Steely Dan, Stephanie Mills, Talking Heads, U2, Ultravox, The Vapors, Yarbrough & Peoples, Zapp

Brink and Reidell are planning on releasing new mashups from the next few years on Thursdays in October 2019.