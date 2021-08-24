Marvel and Star Wars Sound Effects Machines

Consumer products wholesaler Paladone has released a small battery-powered sound effects machine that plays some of the most famous sounds and voices of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This machine can be purchased wholesale through Paladone or individually through Firebox.

The Marvel Sound Effects Machine plays eight official signature character sounds associated with Groot, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, and Falcon. Perfect for bringing comic book action to life.

Also, available beginning September 2, 2021, is a Star Wars sound effects machine that features the sound of a choice of individual characters from the iconic film series.

Choose from the iconic sound of the Lightsaber, a Blaster, a Tie Fighter, or select one of the sounds associated with Chewbacca, Darth Vader, R2D2, Yoda, and C3PO.

via Technabob