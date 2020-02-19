Maru the Cat Wears a Cardboard Box on His Head as He Wanders Around the House

Maru, the cardboard-philic cat who is known for squeezing his big body into little boxes, happily wore a small box with a rectangular cutout on his head as he wandered around the house. The shape of the box framed Maru’s little face, making it look like he was starring in his own television show as he swung on a wooden swing and played with sister Hana. Whenever the box fell off his face, Maru put it back on again and again. He finally shrugged it off for good when he found a big styrofoam box where he could comfortably relax his whole self.

The box is standard equipment for Maru.