In a clip from the PBS series Soundbreaking, the great Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits fame gave a really wonderful guided musical tour of his guitar collection, affectionately demonstrating the benefits of each with licks from some of the band’s most famous songs. The legendary guitarist also spoke about the will to play despite physiology.

You’ve got to really want to play because your fingers don’t want to do what they’re told.

