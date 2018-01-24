Laughing Squid

Create Customizable Aristocratic Portraits of Your Dogs and Cats With Mantelpiece Masterpiece

Mantelpiece Masterpiece is an online store where humans can create grand Neoclassical style portraits for their beloved dogs and cats just by uploading a photo and choosing from an array of body styles. These styles include aristocratic royal, distinguished military, independent lady librarian and heroic horseback rider. Some of these modeled styles can be found on Instagram, each with a clever back story.

…Take the picture of your pet at eye level. Avoid blurry and low-quality images. Try to get even lighting (no flash). …Select the body that captures your pet’s distinguished personality! …Once ordered, our Artist starts digitally mastering your priceless painting. A preview of the completed work is emailed within a week. After the preview is sent to you, tell us if anything needs to be changed.? …In less than two weeks your Masterpiece will arrive at your door. Hang your portrait over your mantelpiece to show everyone that your pet is dignified royalty.

@tuppee_nyc_frenchie is well known for his clever strategy and his paw-sitive attitude

A post shared by Mantelpiece Masterpiece (@mantelpiecemasterpiece) on


