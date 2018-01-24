Create Customizable Aristocratic Portraits of Your Dogs and Cats With Mantelpiece Masterpiece

The great yarn war continued with no end in sight until General @atchoumthecat showed up. He gave the enemies a stern look and they all ran away like a bunch of scaredy cats. . . . . #digitalart #digitalpainting #digitalartist #creative #myart #photomanipulation #adobephotoshop #instaart #digitaldrawing #doodle #conceptart #fanart #artistic #sketchaday #portrait #painting #cats #catstagram #cute
Mantelpiece Masterpiece is an online store where humans can create grand Neoclassical style portraits for their beloved dogs and cats just by uploading a photo and choosing from an array of body styles. These styles include aristocratic royal, distinguished military, independent lady librarian and heroic horseback rider. Some of these modeled styles can be found on Instagram, each with a clever back story.
…Take the picture of your pet at eye level. Avoid blurry and low-quality images. Try to get even lighting (no flash). …Select the body that captures your pet’s distinguished personality! …Once ordered, our Artist starts digitally mastering your priceless painting. A preview of the completed work is emailed within a week. After the preview is sent to you, tell us if anything needs to be changed.? …In less than two weeks your Masterpiece will arrive at your door. Hang your portrait over your mantelpiece to show everyone that your pet is dignified royalty.
Amy was a friendly seamstress and Simba was a brooding author. You wouldn't have guessed it but since the day they met they've been BFFFs. Best Furry Friends Forever. @amy_simba
Princess Pearl is well-known for her crown made of fresh roses. She has assistants to water and pick the flowers everyday. And another to weave her floral crown. It really isn't easy looking this purrfect. @kinghenry_princesspearl
When @lucathesheltie became king new rules were put into place. Walks were now twice as long and the couch was no longer off limits. The townspeople rejoiced!
