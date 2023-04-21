A Danceable Count of When ‘This Is the Way’ Is Said in ‘The Mandalorian’

Craven Moorhaus and Zak Koonce, the prolific team behind Auralnauts, have created an incredibly danceable count of the number of times any character uttered the phrase “This is the Way” in the first three seasons of The Mandalorian. Their final tabulation came to 222, with the most coming from The Armorer.

It’s cute how The Mandalorian found it’s own version of “may the force be with you”, but they might have gotten a little carried away with it. How do we know? “This is the way” is said enough times to make an entire song.