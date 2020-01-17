Man Gently Wakes His Beloved Sleeping Rabbit by Surrounding Him With Fresh Dill and Other Produce

The human belonging to an adorable bunny named Pipkin, who previously woke him by surrounding him with a ring of carrots, has systematically experimented with a variety fruits, veggies, herbs and other items with mostly the same results.

Pipkin doesn’t seem to mind these silly pranks as he almost always winds up with something yummy to eat upon regaining consciousness. In the first video, he wakes up to delicious stalks of fresh dill.