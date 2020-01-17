Man Gently Wakes His Beloved Sleeping Rabbit by Surrounding Him With Fresh Dill and Other Produce

The human belonging to an adorable bunny named Pipkin, who previously woke him by surrounding him with a ring of carrots, has systematically experimented with a variety fruits, veggies, herbs and other items with mostly the same results.
Pipkin doesn’t seem to mind these silly pranks as he almost always winds up with something yummy to eat upon regaining consciousness. In the first video, he wakes up to delicious stalks of fresh dill.
Pipkin rabbit, a free range rabbit sleeping. When the indoor rabbit sleeps, the rabbit dreams of eating. Pipkin rabbit eats, runs, and jumps in his dream, and his sleeping body does the same… Domestic rabbits love eating apples and dill. After the rabbit smells the dill he wakes right up and while the rabbit eats, he does rabbit honks and rabbit squeaks!