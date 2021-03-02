Man Tells His Escaped Dog to Get Back in the House Using the Intercom Feature of His Video Doorbell

A concerned human who was getting “door open” alerts on his phone, realized that his beloved dog Sadie had exited out the side gate that he had accidentally left open. Rather than panic, he used the intercom feature video doorbell to tell her firmly to get back in the house. Luckily, Sadie recognized his voice and was waiting for him when he came home.

