A Clever LEGO Automaton of a Man Taking a Bath

LEGO innovator Teun de Wijs created a wonderfully clever automaton of a man taking a bath. The kinetic sculpture, which comes to life with the turn of a wheel, features pipes that feed colorful running water into a bathtub where a figure sits and uses a brush to rhythmically scrub his back.

I envisioned a man in a bath full of LEGO, because, well, we’ve all thought about it, right? When you turn the wheel, the figure scrubs his back and moves his head, the faucets run, and the content of the bath starts to bubble.

If the project gets enough supporters on LEGO Ideas it will be turned into a real LEGO kit.

via Mike Shouts