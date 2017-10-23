An Unusually Talented Man Replicates the Soothing Sounds of a Saxophone Without a Saxophone

Performer Andy Williams of Liverpool, North West England is a man of unusual talent in that he has an uncanny ability to replicate the soothing sounds of a saxophone without any trace of the reeded woodwind in sight. Amongst his favorites songs to perform is the distinctive Henry Mancini-penned “Theme from The Pink Panther” as demonstrated to Daniel Blackman during a drunken night out with Williams in Skiathos, Greece.
Drunken night in skiathos with the man they call Andy Williams . The guy is a genius can play all sorts.
Williams also showed off his talent on the Channel 4 show TFI Friday
