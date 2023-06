Man in Grizzly Bear Costume Scares Off Black Bear

An inventive man in Asheville, North Carolina put on a grizzly bear costume to scare off the wayward black bear who had been leisurely exploring his yard. Luckily, the errant Ursidae didn’t look too closely, as there aren’t many grizzlies who wear shorts and sneakers in the wild.

