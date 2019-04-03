Scottish Man Biking Around the World Adopts a Stray Kitten Found Along the Way to Accompany Him

In September 2018, Dean Nicholson began a long bicycle journey, riding from his home in Dunbar, Scotland to as far as he could go around the world. As he was crossing the Bosnian border into Montenegro, he heard the mewing of a tiny kitten who tried desperately to get Nicholson’s attention. Once she did, the two became inseparable traveling companions. The kitten who’s name is Nala gets to ride up front and lead the way.

So just as I was coming up to the Montenegro border I heard this little gem meowing her heart out chasing me trying to get my attention. We were about 12 miles from the nearest town so it was obvious someone had dumped her. A quick re-shuffle of my bike equipment she is now sitting happy up front leading the journey!

Nicholson is raising money through GoFundMe in order to address unexpected expenses that arose with Nala’s arrival.