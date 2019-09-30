BBC Host Barters With a Monkey Who Stole His iPhone

We’ve previously written about naughty macaque monkeys who steal all sorts of items from tourists. In 2016 BBC reporter Chris Packham sought to find out why they do this.

In testing out a theory, Packham “allowed” a monkey to steal his iPhone. Packham then sought out the thieving primate in order to negotiate terms for the return of his phone. The monkey was offered a choice of different foods – nuts, bananas and eggs. Once Packham tossed over all three items, the monkey abandoned the previously coveted iPhone for Packham’s retrieval. Essentially, the monkey was holding the phone hostage for a good meal.