California Man Attaches Tiny Bright Red Hummingbird Feeders to His Hat to Spend Time With the Birds

Like his fellow bird-lover in Colorado, a man Santa Monica, California fashioned a clever hat to attract hummingbirds. The hat has three bright red plastic ramekins, each with a flower in the center that allows only the tiniest of beaks to poke through. The birds happily chirped as they fed while flapping their delicate wings. The man sat very still while the hummingbirds visited for a while.

I’ve been fascinated with the hummingbirds that come and visit my patio for several years. Every spring they return and nest in the trees across from my home. Not too long ago, I started filming hummingbirds on my patio in the Santa Monica mountains. At the moment, I use my phone to get the footage, while I feed them with my hat.

Hummingbird items can be purchased through the Hummer Hat website. The hats are raffled for free.

People love the hummer hat and always ask me where they can get one, so I have set up a page where I raffle the hats for free. It’s hummerhat.com, their people can also support me by purchasing an item with a beautiful image of a hummingbird. I design the items and people can get them for themselves or as a gift.

In 2016, David Fritz Katz shared a video with a similar hummingbird hat.