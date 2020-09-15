A Very Vocal Malamute Engages In a Circular Conversation With a Stubborn Talking Toy Hamster

A very vocal Malamute named Tihla engaged in a frustratingly circular conversation with a talking toy hamster. Despite Tilha’s pleas to exit the conversation, she found herself getting drawn back in again and again. The disconcerted dog finally walked away when she realized that there was no way she would be able to get in the last word with this stubborn robotic rodent.

