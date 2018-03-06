Laughing Squid

LEGO Groove, An Original Song Played With Instruments Made Out of LEGO Bricks

When the very creative musician Andrew Huang was loaned an incredible luthier-built electric guitar made out of LEGO building blocks, he decided that he should fill out the sound a bit more for an original tune he was planning to play. Using whatever LEGO bricks he had, Huang built himself a build a bass drum, snare drum and a shaker, all of which added beautiful percussion to the sound of that amazing guitar on his original “LEGO Groove“.

