LEGO Groove, An Original Song Played With Instruments Made Out of LEGO Bricks

When the very creative musician Andrew Huang was loaned an incredible luthier-built electric guitar made out of LEGO building blocks, he decided that he should fill out the sound a bit more for an original tune he was planning to play. Using whatever LEGO bricks he had, Huang built himself a build a bass drum, snare drum and a shaker, all of which added beautiful percussion to the sound of that amazing guitar on his original “LEGO Groove“.
When you make chill af lego music pic.twitter.com/yNIvyQxwCj
— Andrew Huang (@andrewhuang) March 5, 2018