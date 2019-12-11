Making a Baby Yoda Figurine Using a 3D Printing Pen

Basque artist Aratz of 3D Pen Lab has created an absolutely adorable figurine of the incredibly popular character Baby Yoda, aka “The Child”, from The Mandolorian using just his 3D printing pen and a few tools to capture all the details and make the filament feel smooth to the touch.

My name is Aratz, I am a sculptor based in the Basque Country and I work with 3D Printing Pen and plastics as my medium. I have been creating sculptures and figures for around four years. …let’s make Baby Yoda with 3D Printing pen!