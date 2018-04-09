Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Updated Informative Animated Timeline of Major Historic Events That May Affect the Future

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

21st Century

In the highly informative, if not slightly ominous new version of “Time: The History & Future of Everything“, the very insightful design house Kurzgesagt offers an updated version of their animated timeline, which plots major events that occurred in recent and distant history. This shows how certain actions of the past are still causing reactions up through present day. They then turned their eyes to the future, specifically noting that everything will eventually die many billions of years from now and encouraging us to seize the day while we still have a day to seize.

One day the last star in the universe will die. The universe will turn dark and at some point even black holes will evaporate and die. When they do our universe will reach its final stage – heat death nothing changes anymore the universe is dead forever …the good news is this is all far far away the only time that actually matters is now. …Time is precious. Make it count.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP